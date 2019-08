CONWAY, AR (THV11) -A Conway man is dead after the vehicle he was driving sideswiped an 18-wheeler then exited the interstate and struck a tree.



According to an Arkansas State Police report, around 2:30 a.m. Demetres L. Cole, 48, of Conway was traveling eastbound on I-40 near the 125 exit when the accident occurred.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.