Two male high school students were killed Tuesday afternoon after veering off the roadway, striking a culvert while headed westbound on Highway 270 and collided with a semi-truck.

According to the Arkansas State Police reports, the driver of the vehicle overcorrected into the oncoming lane after striking the ditch near the Grant County line.

The driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The students were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County Coroner Michael Walton at 1:50 p.m.

The identities of the students have not been released.

More on this story as it develops.