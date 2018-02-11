LA GRANGE, Texas — Fayette County Deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann -- a single father to three girls -- was shot in the face Thursday evening after officials were serving a search warrant, according to Fayette County Judge Ed Janecka. Deputy Lehmann has lost his sight in one eye, and doctors are working to try to save the other eye.

Authorities said it all started at the Dollar General in La Grange at around 5 p.m., where deputies attempted to serve the felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Police said the suspect resisted, was tased at one point and displayed a buck knife. The suspect then cut a deputy and ran to the Carter Motel, where he reportedly barricaded himself inside.

Deputy Lehmann volunteered to take the lead in breaching the door because he was wearing a ballistic vest. In doing so, he was shot in the face with a shotgun by the suspect.

Fayette County Police Department

Deputy Lehmann was transported to Dell Seton in Austin in critical condition.

Officials said the suspect is in custody.

"The Schulenburg Police Department’s thoughts are with everyone affected from this incident," police wrote on Facebook. "Let’s keep everyone in our thoughts."

Anyone who would like to assist Deputy Lehmann financially may make a contribution to the Fayette County Sheriff's Memorial and Benevolent Society. In the "for" section," put "CJ." All funds received will go directly to Deputy Lehmann, a single dad with three daughters.

© 2018 KVUE-TV