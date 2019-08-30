A pond near a popular dog park in Fayetteville has been closed after samples from the water were tested positive for harmful algae.

“A water sample taken from the pond in Bryce Davis Park showed 29 micrograms per liter of microcystin. This level requires public notification and signage at the location,” a press release from the City of Fayetteville stated.

Fayetteville city officials are urging the public not to touch or drink the water, or let their dogs get near the pond.

