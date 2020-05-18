FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 71-year-old man.

Police say Jerry Risley was last seen leaving the Washington Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, May 13, just before 6:30 p.m.

Risley is described as a white male who is approximately 5'04", and 240 Ibs.

Jerry Risley

Fayetteville Police Department

Risley has not been heard from since May 13 and does not appear to be home, police said.

If you have any information on Risley's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.

