SAN DIEGO — The new “Joker” movie hits theaters next week, but on Tuesday, Warner Bros. issued a statement commenting on the controversy surrounding the film, years after a mass shooting during a "Batman" movie in Colorado in 2012.

The FBI’s warning also comes with a military division warning to law enforcement about possible violence at theaters based on extremist posts on social media.

Regal Edwards Mira Mesa and nine other theater companies in San Diego will be showing “Joker” next week, but only one theater was forthcoming on increased security measures.

Nick McGee said he still plans to see the movie, but "in today's climate it is something that needs to be taken seriously."

Tina Marie Coon's son survived the 2012 Aurora, Colorado movie theater shooting during a showing of "The Dark Knight Rises." She and three other parents who had children die or traumatized in the shooting sent Warner Bros. a letter asking the studio to actively lobby for gun reform.

"I do believe that if someone is trying to copycat a movie like the "Joker," that [a movie theater] would be a place where that could happen," she said.

San Diego movie goers said they understand, but said it is just Hollywood.

"We have to be sensitive to it right now because of the conditions of where everything is in the world, but at the same time, I say it is a movie," said Victoria Carvalho.

Angelika Film Center and Café in Carmel Mountain will show the “Joker” next week, but said it would create a safe environment by hiring security and check bags. In a statement the theater said:

"The theater will be on alert, but also we also want everyone to know that this is supposed to be a brilliant film that should not be missed on the big screen."



Movie goers, including “Joker” fans, said despite the warning, it will not stop them from going to the theater.

“Without making this too political, I think it is wise to be o the lookout just in case, of course,” said McGee.

Prosecutors and a psychiatrist who evaluated Aurora shooter James Holmes have discounted some initial press reports that Holmes had told authorities he was the Joker.

The Aurora movie theater where the massacre happened said it will not show the "Joker."

The theater was remodeled and renamed after the 2012 shooting that also wounded 58 people. Holmes was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In a statement, Warner Bros. acknowledged the issue:

"Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies. Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic. At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues. Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero."

"We will have signs up that encourage: If you see something say something. The theater will be on alert but also we also want everyone to know that this is supposed to be a brilliant film that should not be missed on the big screen. We will do everything possible to create a safe environment for people to enjoy their evening with us.”