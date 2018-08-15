A man, known only as John Doe 40, may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing FBI sexual exploitation case. The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying him.

John Doe was depicted in a video with a child. The video was noted first by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October of 2017, so it is believed to have been created sometime before then.

The man, John Doe, is described as a white English-speaking male who is anywhere between 30-40 years old. He appears to be heavy set with dark hair.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ , or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

In a release, the FBI said that no charges have been filed in this case and the John Doe is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

