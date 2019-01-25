MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest has been made in the case of a missing 14-year-old Madisonville girl.

According to sheriff's office spokesperson Rick Lavoie, an arrest was made around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

No other details surrounding the arrest were immediately available.

On the MCSO's inmate list, the teen's father -- Randall Lee Pruitt -- was reported to have been arrested on Thursday around 2:33 p.m. It is unknown at this moment if his arrest is related to this case.

Randall Lee Pruitt

MCSO

The sheriff's office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been working on several leads in locating Savannah Leigh Pruitt, 14, who was last seen on Jan. 13.

She's described as a white female, 5'03", 110lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Savannah was last seen at her residence in Madisonville. She may have traveled to the Corbin, Kentucky area, according to the sheriff's office.

There is no known clothing description.

“We are asking for public assistance in finding Savannah Leigh Pruitt,” said Sheriff Tommy Jones. "If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Miss Pruitt, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-3911 (423-442-HELP) or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” continued Sheriff Jones.