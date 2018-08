If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The deadly Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park is now 100 percent contained, according to officials.

The fire, which killed two firefighters as crews battled the flames for over a month, burned a total of 96,901 acres.

As the fire raged, Yosemite was temporarily closed to visitors for safety reasons. It later reopened on Aug. 14.

