A second firefighter was killed in the line of duty, fighting the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County.

The firefighter, from Sequoia and Kings National Park, was part of the operation fighting the Ferguson Fire on the east side when he was struck and killed by a falling tree.

Authorities identified the fallen firefighter as 33-year-old Brian Hughes, a Captain with the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots.

RELATED STORY: Ferguson Fire: Yosemite National Park closure extended to Aug. 3

“The team at Sequoia and Kings National Park is devastated by this terrible news,” said parks superintendent Woody Smeck. “Our deepest condolences go out to the firefighter’s family and loved ones. We grieve this loss with you.”

At last update, CAL FIRE reported the Ferguson Fire has burned nearly 57,000 acres of land is 30 percent contained. Seven firefighters have been injured and two firefighters have been killed in the fight.

© 2018 KXTV