PULASKI COUNTY, AR (THV11) -The 2020 election season begins on Monday with the opening of a weeklong candidate filing period.

Arkansans will have the opportunity to pick candidates for president, Congress, state offices, the Legislature and county offices.

Filing begins at noon Monday for races in which there is a party primary, such as state legislative races and county races. The filing for judicial offices, which are nonpartisan, begins three hours later.

The first day of filing is the first Monday in November and would normally end one week later. This year, however, the end of filing would fall on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Offices are closed, so filing will continue until noon Tuesday, Nov. 12. The judicial filing deadline will close three hours later.





