The Little Rock Fire Department has announced, with a FEMA grant, they will give smoke detectors and fans to residents in need.

The grant, awarded by FEMA in September 2018, was worth $49,048 with a match bringing the total funds to $51,500. A portion of the funds has already been used to purchase 100 specialty smoke alarms for the visual and hearing impaired.

Those have been installed through a partnership with the Arkansas Schools for the Deaf and Blind.

Through the grant, LRFD received 2,500 smoke detectors that are available for free installation in Little Rock homes as part of the Save-A-Life Smoke Detector Program. The devices must be installed by the Fire Department.

In a statement, LRFD stated that every year in the United States, about 2,000 people lose their lives in residential fires. In a fire, smoke and deadly gases tend to spread farther and faster than heat.

A smoke detector stands guard around the clock, and when it first senses smoke, it sounds a shrill alarm. This often allows a family the precious, but limited, time needed to escape.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an average of 618 heat deaths per year from 1999 to 2010.

With summer approaching in the coming months, the fire department's goal is to reach those in need of fans in Little Rock and provide one for free to provide much-needed cooling.

Little Rock residents in need can now receive a free smoke detector by calling 501-918-3700 or emailing fireprevention@littlerock.gov and requesting the fire department to install a smoke detector in your home.

Residents may also call 501-918-3700 or email fireprevention@littlerock.gov to request a fan (one per home). The fans must be delivered by the Fire Department. Those who would like to help may drop off working fans at any Little Rock Fire Station for distribution by firefighters.

The Little Rock Fire Department asks that emailed requests either include the address where the detector(s) will be installed or where the fan will be delivered, contact person along with phone number, and the best time to contact.

The fire department also asks to allow up to three calendar days before a fire department representative makes contact to schedule the installation.