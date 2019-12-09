FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Editor's note: This video shown above is of another Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary called ReLeaf Center.

Acanza, a medical marijuana dispensary in Fayetteville, has been approved to open by the state.

Scott Hardin, Spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, confirmed Acanza had passed a final inspection by ABC Enforcement agents.

Hardin says the opening date is at the discretion of the owners of Acanza.

The owner of Acanza said they will be opening Saturday, September 14, at 10 a.m.

Acanza is the third medical marijuana dispensary to open in Northwest Arkansas, while two other dispensaries opened in Bentonville earlier this month.

Acanza`s operational consultant Tom Mayes explains the next steps the store will be taking to prepare for opening day.

"We were able to place our first product order and so the biggest preparation is really making sure that product order gets to us and is correct and that we get that into our system. At the point and time then we can start training our staff with product in place so we can make sure we are ready to open," Mays said.

Patients can expect a variety of different flower options, as well as edibles, vape cartridges and some infused product options too.

Mayes also explains a new visitor policy that is now being enforced.

"They were able to clarify for us that you have to be a medical marijuana patient or caregiver to break the threshold of the facility, so anybody who doesn`t have one of those certified cards we can`t even let them into the waiting room."