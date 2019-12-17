FORT SMITH, Ark — Editor's note: The video shown above is from Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs.

(KFSM) — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Fort Smith is opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Fort Cannabis manager Jordan Mooney confirmed the opening date.

Doors are set to open at noon on Wednesday and will close at 8 p.m.

Fort Cannabis will be the first dispensary to open in Zone 4 of the state, which includes Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Yell, Pope and Conway Counties.

Voters approved medical marijuana in Arkansas in 2016.

In 2017, state regulators approved licenses for five cannabis cultivation facilities and 32 retail dispensaries.

The first dispensary in the state did not open until the summer of 2019.

As of Dec. 6, patients in Arkansas have spent $23.3 million to obtain 3,433 pounds of medical marijuana.

