The first medical marijuana cultivation company has announced it has begun production in its Cotton Plant location.

Bold Team LLC made the announcement Friday, saying they were "pleased to announce that we have been granted approval to begin cultivation of medical marijuana."

See their press release below:

"Bold Team LLC is pleased to announce that we have been granted approval to begin cultivation of medical marijuana at our facility in Cotton Plant. We would like to thank the Alcoholic Beverage Control for their assistance during our construction. The cultivation process is now underway and we expect to have medicine available to dispensaries in April. We are honored to begin meeting the medical needs of so many Arkansans at this historical moment in our great State"

In November, the facility was looking to hire 20 to 25 people.

We will update this story with more information.