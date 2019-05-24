The Army Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service have updated the flood flow forecast for the Arkansas River, since flows are expected to be potentially be historic. This concern comes as rain continues to fall in the river's drainage basin in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Flows are expected to to exceed the flows experienced in May 1990.

Nathan Scott

Here is the projected peak timeline:

Flows at Dardanelle Lock and Dam at Russellville are 185,000 c.f.s. and expected to peak Tuesday, May 28 at about 540,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Toad Suck Lock and Dam at Conway are 180,000 c.f.s. and expected to peak Wednesday, May 29 at about 525,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Murray Lock and Dam at Little Rock are 180,000 c.f.s. and expected to peak Wednesday, May 29 at about 515,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Emmett Sanders Lock and Dam at Pine Bluff are 180,000 c.f.s. and are expected to peak Wednesday, May 29 at 490,000 c.f.s\

Projected Arkansas River heights timeline:

Saturday 1pm: 37.90ft

Saturday 7pm: 38.50ft *The river breaks record 38.10′ & passes 1943 flood levels*

Sunday 7am: 39.90ft

Sunday 1pm: 41.00ft **The river begins cresting and will hold at 41″ until at least Thursday**

The following locations are under major flood risk:

Arkansas River at Ozark

Arkansas River at Morrilton

Arkansas River at Van Buren

Arkansas River at Pendelton

Arkansas River at Pine Bluff

Arkansas River at Toad Suck L&D

Arkansas River at Dardanelle

The following locations are under moderate flood risk:

Fourche LaFave River near Houston

Arkansas River at Little Rock

We will update this information as updates become available.