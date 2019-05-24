The Army Corps of Engineers have updated the flood flow forecast for the Arkansas River, since flows are expected to be potentially be historic. This concern comes as rain continues to fall in the river's drainage basin in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Flows are expected to to exceed the flows experienced in May 1990.

Nathan Scott

Here is the projected peak timeline:

Flows at Dardanelle Lock and Dam at Russellville are 185,000 c.f.s. and expected to peak Tuesday, May 28 at about 540,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Toad Suck Lock and Dam at Conway are 180,000 c.f.s. and expected to peak Wednesday, May 29 at about 525,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Murray Lock and Dam at Little Rock are 180,000 c.f.s. and expected to peak Wednesday, May 29 at about 515,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Emmett Sanders Lock and Dam at Pine Bluff are 180,000 c.f.s. and are expected to peak Wednesday, May 29 at 490,000 c.f.s.

The following locations are under a flood risk:

Arkansas River at Ozark under moderate flood risk

Arkansas River at Morrilton near flood stage

Arkansas River at Van Buren under major flood risk

Arkansas River at Pendelton under major flood risk

We will update this information as updates become available.