INDIALANTIC, Fla. — It sounds like a plot out of a comic book: A Florida man threatens to send his turtle army out to destroy everyone in their path.

But it's not the plot to the next "Avengers" sequel. It's real life.

According to WKMG, police in Indialantic, Fla., in Brevard County received calls Sunday about a man causing disturbances at several businesses by shouting profanities, calling himself a saint and -- yes -- threatening to send out his army of turtles to wreak havoc.

Police brought Thomas Devaney Lane, 61, to police headquarters, where they say he pounded on the walls and glass.

He left the building and was found later at a 7-Eleven.

Police said Lane called 911 and told the operator, “I need to leave now or you will all be sorry you (expletive) with the saint."

He has been charged with disorderly conduct, misuse of the 911 system and resisting arrest without violence. He was released Tuesday.

Brevard County Jail

