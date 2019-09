Former Arkansas Razorback football quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested for driving while intoxicated after an accident in Springdale Tuesday evening.

Police responded to an accident near the intersection of New Hope and Hwy 112 just after 7 p.m., according to Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

Mallett was arrested in March of 2009 for public intoxication.

According to our CBS affiliate KFSM, Mallett was arrested at the scene.