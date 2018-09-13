FORT HOOD — A group of Fort Hood soldiers left for the east coast Thursday afternoon to help members of the media get in and out of the areas impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The 20 soldiers with the Public Affairs Detachment will also shoot pictures and video of the storm to show how America is responding to the storm, according to COL Myles Caggins.

"It means a lot to me to go out there and show America that their army is here to support them and help them get through this," said MAJ Marcus Byrne. "We will be shift driving. We are gonna travel through the night to make it there by tomorrow (Friday) afternoon."

Fort Hood was also notified to prepare military police units and medical units to send to the Carolinas.

