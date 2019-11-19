FORT SMITH, Ark. — An early morning house fire has left five victims, including four juveniles, with life-threatening injuries.

Fort Smith Police responded to assist the local fire department around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 on North 35th Street according to Fort Smith Police Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell.

Officers and firefighters found multiple victims inside, including four children and one adult woman. Each were transported to local hospitals around 5 a.m. with life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell reports the investigation is early and names are still being withheld pending family notifications.