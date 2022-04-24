Fort Smith Police officer injured after suspect sped away during traffic stop, arrest made

22-year-old Jason Edgardo Mayorga has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith Police officer has been injured after an incident that took place on Kelley Highway early Sunday, April 24 morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), they were investigating a serious hit-and-run accident when a black Volkswagen vehicle ignored the traffic barricades and drove into the scene.

Investigators say officers initiated a stop and spoke to the male driver who showed signs of impairment.

When police asked the male to turn off the vehicle, he sped away, injuring Officer Ashley Breedlove.

FSPD says Officer Breedlove sustained a minor injury to her hip, torn clothing, and a more serious injury to her hand.

At 1:51 p.m., FSPD shared via Twitter that the suspect, 22-year-old Jason Edgardo Mayorga, had been identified. Mayorga was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

The victim from the earlier hit-and-run was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries according to FSPD.

FSPD say they are still looking for a light-colored early 2000s Cadillac in connection to that hit-and-run.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Sunday, April 24, 2022

At approximately 4 AM Sunday, April 24, Fort Smith Police Officers were investigating a serious injury hit-and-run... Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Sunday, April 24, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.