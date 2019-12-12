SAN ANTONIO — Firehouse Subs is continuing its Name Day promotion Thursday with a whole new crop of three names.

If your name is Amanda, Carlos or Christopher, you will get a free medium sub with any purchase on Thursday, December 12 at any U.S. Firehouse Subs.

But, you do have to show an ID to prove you are who you say you are, and not just trying to get a free sub.

If your name is Michael, Marquita or Michelle, unfortunately, you missed out on Wednesday's name day promotion. More names will be drawn tomorrow, Friday, December 13.

