GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Families in the Hots Springs Village area have returned home after being evacuated overnight for a gas line rupture.

Sgt. John Schroeder with the Garland County Sheriff's Office said they had an issue with the gas main near E. Glazypeau and Goat Hill at 11 p.m. on May 3.

Initially, the department believed the gas main break exploded, but later found out that it was a natural gas line rupture of a 30" main line that Enable Midstream Partners owns.

Schroeder said that there are no injuries or property damage that the department is aware of, other than the pipeline itself.

Residents were evacuated from the area during the investigation, but have since been allowed to go back home.

Enable Midline is there now, and have more crews in route to fix the pipeline. They have ensured Garland Co. deputies that the area is safe and gas flow has been contained.

The pipeline is expected to be repaired and operational today, May 3.

Crews working right now and should have the rupture fixed by morning. No word yet on a cause.