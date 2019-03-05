GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — A gas main break has caused a rupture in Garland County.

THV11 spoke with Sgt. John Schroeder with the Garland County Sheriff's Office who said they did have an issue with the gas main near E. Glazypeau and Goat Hill. No fire, no injuries and no reports of serious damage. Crews working right now and should have the rupture fixed by morning. No word yet on a cause.

Sgt. Shroeder said they did evacuate people nearby. Safe rooms were opened up at Fountain Lake and Jessieville Schools for those to stay.

