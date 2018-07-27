PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. -- It has become a social media craze among law enforcement agencies recently.

Now, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is throwing its hat in the “Lip Sync Challenge” ring.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted their own video with a deeper meaning about domestic violence. The five-minute video starts off with deputies dancing and having fun, but minutes later depicts a domestic violence incident.

PHOTOS | Pickens County "lip sync challenge"

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says, “We are sharing it because we think there is a very good message for several people that may need the encouragement to ask for help.”

In 24 hours, the video has garnered roughly 1.7 million views since it was posted.

