Get a four-course meal and discover new local food during the Pop-up Dinner Series

The first dinner is Saturday, June 19 at 6 p.m. with Chef Cece Key. $50 will get you a four course meal from apps to desserts.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Starting this weekend, you'll be able to get a taste of the talent from several chefs we have around Little Rock!

Rock City Eats and Community Bakery are joining forces to launch a new Popup Dinner Series.

This was actually an idea the owner at Community Bakery, John Brandenberger, had before COVID-19 hit.

Now that it's post-pandemic, it's more important than ever.

Joined by Rock City Eats, Brandenberger said they are creating a space for local chefs to share their flavors with the city.

"There's so much culinary talent here, that I just wanted to make sure people got their due," he said.

When you walk into Community Bakery, it's not uncommon to see owner John Brandenberger behind the counter.

But, starting this Saturday once a month, you'll see different faces taking over the bakery for a night.

"Introduce food to people, food they probably would not normally try or have exposure to and then give these artisans the opportunity to showcase their talent," he said.

From chefs who operate out of a food truck to others trying to get their feet wet Rock City Eats Owner Greg Henderson said the goal is to highlight these culinary masters with a private sit down dinner for everyone to enjoy.

"The idea is to put some money back into those start up chefs pockets and get them some seed money for what the next stage is for them," he said.

According to Henderson, they've done these popups before but they've always had to bounce around locations.

Now, with Community Bakery opening its doors, he believes the whole community will benefit. '

"Our local economy depends on local businesses thriving and constant starting up new businesses. You can't grow if you aren't constantly evolving," Henderson said.

Through this partnership, they're hoping to evolve these local chefs and give them a spot to shine.

All while showcasing new flavors every month.

"I think it's fun for Rock City, and those artisans, to collaborate and all come together," Brandenberger said.

The first dinner is Saturday, June 19, at 6 p.m. with Chef Cece Key.

$50 will get you a four-course meal from apps to desserts.

You can buy tickets inside Community Bakery or online here. You can also buy tickets from Rock City Eats here.