Governor Hutchinson tweeted his response to the El Paso shooting Sunday morning, saying, "as a federal prosecutor I saw the evil of white supremacy."

On Saturday, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius was armed with a rifle in a Walmart Shopping Center full with an estimated 3,000 customers inside during the busy back-to-school season. He killed 20 people and injured dozens more.

El Paso is on the border of Mexico. Mexican residents regularly cross the border to work and shop in the city.

Crusius reportedly posted a "manifesto," to social media iterating his disdain for America's immigration system.