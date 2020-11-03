ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered all Arkansas and US flags to fly at half staff in memory of Officer Brent Scrimshire who was shot and killed last night.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, Officer Scrimshire was shot during a traffic stop on Kentwood Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 10.

Scrimshire died later due to his injuries.

"He put the safety of others ahead of his personal safety," the governor said. "I offer my condolences to his family and his fellow officers in the Hot Springs Police Department."

