According to the Arkansas Department of Correction Facebook page, a football tossed over the fence at the Grimes Unit was filled with contraband.

The facility is located in Newport, Arkansas.

The post says, "Fighting contraband is a non-stop battle." The football held cell phones and two types of drugs.

"None of it made it to the inmate population. Contraband is dangerous. It can get people hurt or worse," the department said.

Alert officers cut open the football to make sure it was safe, finding the contraband inside.

