Haunted parking garage brings safe fun to downtown Little Rock

Shadows at Sixth opens Friday at 7 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After the Little Rock Zoo could not do its annual Boo at the Zoo this year, they came up with a safe alternative.

With the help of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, Arkansas Reparatory Theatre, CWP Productions, and Night-Skye Studios, Shadows at Sixth came to be.

It's a haunted drive-thru in the heart of downtown Little Rock focused on the spookiest parts of our state's history.

"All of your favorite ghost tales that have to do with Arkansas are going to be featured here," said Ellen Lampe with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

Don't think that just because you're in your car you won't be close to the skeletons and scares.

"We actually recommend you roll down your windows to get the full effect because there is going to be smoke and you'll want to keep your eye out for the detail," said Lampe.

To make sure there are not any surprise scares that lead to injuries there are no live actors. There are only special effects and the surrounding music.

You can also tune your radio to 104.1 to hear a narrative of what you're seeing.

Once you get to the top, you can see a beautiful view of the Little Rock skyline, but the fun doesn't end there. There are still plenty of frights as you drive back down to the exit.

Shadows at Sixth starts tomorrow. It will go from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during October.