A traveler who passed through the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has tested positive for measles, according to health officials.

Health officials warn that other travelers may have been exposed to measles. The infected person passed through the airport May 15 to catch a connecting flight, according to Tarrant County Public Health officials.

Other travelers may have been exposed in these areas:

Terminal D customs area from 5:15 to 7:45 p.m.

The Skylink tram from 5:45 to 8 p.m.

Gate 8 in Terminal A from 6 to 10:50 p.m.

People who were in the areas above should watch for any symptoms of measles until June 5.

Those who have not been vaccinated, are pregnant or are immunocompromised are at the highest risk of infection, health officials said.

Measles is transmitted when an infectious person exhales or coughs, Tarrant County officials said. The disease can still be transmitted after the person leave the area.

Measles symptoms include a fever of 101 degrees or higher, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Those early symptoms last for two to four days, according to health officials.

Those symptoms are followed by a rash that typically appears around the hairline and spreads down the body. The rash is red and raised and usually occurs with a fever that may go up to 103 degrees.

The rash may last as long as six days and may turn brown. A person with measles can be contagious for nine days.

People who think they have been exposed should check their immunization records. Adults typically require one dose of the measles vaccine, including those who were vaccinated between 1957 and 1989.

If exposed, contact your healthcare provider in advance to warn of possible exposure before going to the doctor's office, according to the Tarrant County health officials.

Tarrant County Public Health officials encourage people to get vaccinated if traveling internationally or to sites of active outbreaks:

Infants 6 months to 11 months of age should receive one dose of MMR vaccine.

Children 1 year old and older should receive two doses of MMR vaccine separated by at least 28 days.

Adults should be sure they have had at least two doses of MMR vaccine. (Note: Those born between 1957 and 1989 may have had only one dose of MMR vaccine and should receive a second dose.)

