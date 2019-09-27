SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — People are getting their flu shots for the first time as Arkansas Department of Health units across the state grow more concerned over the virus.

"I'll be 42 [years old] this month, and it'll be my first flu shot,” said Keith Harkins.

Harkins has avoided the flu vaccine his whole life.

"It’s a needle, " Harkins said, jokingly.

He finally mustered up the courage to get one Friday at a mass flu shot clinic in Saline County.

"I would do it for my daughter. She needed to come and needed someone to come with her, and I don’t want the flu," said Harkins.

"It’s very early for the flu season," said Karen Mays with Saline County Health Unit.

Mays said the concerns grow early-on because health units across the state have already seen a number of confirmed cases.

"We've never seen it this early before,” said Mays.

Mays said health care providers worry the early start could be a warning sign ahead of a bad season.

"We've put the word out to try to encourage people to come out and get their flu shot," said Mays.

"It's my responsibility to be a good citizen and get the shot," said Jennifer Goines, a Saline County woman.

Goines shares the concern over the flu. She went out to the mass clinic Friday, hoping to keep not only herself, but people around her safe.

"I don't want to get my friends with cancer sick because they have such low immunity,” said Goines.

The ADH said the flu shot is made to protect you from four different strains of the flu.

Cars lined the drive-thru, waiting for their shot Friday at the River Center in Benton, like Keith Harkins, hoping the vaccine is effective this year.

"I just hope I don't get sick now,” said Harkins.

If you missed the mass flu shot clinic Friday in Saline County, ADH is hosting several free flu clinics state wide.



You can find a list of clinic locations by clicking here.

RELATED: Flu Season: Find the nearest mass flu clinic in Arkansas

RELATED: Arkansas Department of Health warns flu season may start early