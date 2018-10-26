LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Arkansas Department of Health has identified a new micro bacterium that is affecting patients that are going to the Arkansas Cancer Institute Clinic. The symptoms are fever, chills and other general illness symptoms. Treatment is a round of antibiotics.

To date, 155 people have been exposed, with 52 testing positive for the disease. A few patients have died, but they believe it was from cancer, not the bacterium, though they are still running tests.

It does not seem to be passed from person to person, but they are still investigating the route of transmission. If someone thinks they might have it, they should talk to their personal doctor. There is no reason for the general public to be alarmed.

