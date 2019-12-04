LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Allergy season is in full swing in Arkansas and one allergist says the pollen levels are way higher than normal.

Karl V Sitz is an allergist at the Little Rock Allergy and Asthma Clinic. He said Thursday's allergy count is at 2200 grains per cubic meter – that’s enough to make most people sneeze!

"Very high is about 1500. So we're way above the usual very high level,” Dr. Sitz said.

Doctor Sitz said the thin layer of yellow coating almost everything outside is pine tree pollen, but he that is probably not the cause of your allergies.

"Curiously enough, most people are not allergic to the pine pollen. It's the oak and the hickory, pecan and other tree pollens that people are having allergy symptoms,” he said.

He said oak tree pollen is causing the biggest problems right now. He said this pollen can only be seen under a microscope.

"We're having a lot of patients come in,” Dr. Sitz said. "Matter of fact, most of the pollens are microscopic. You'll notice on the oak trees, those little things that are hanging down, those things are filled with pollen."

Doctor Sitz says if you are suffering even after taking medication, it is best to see an allergist.

"For a lot of people that are exposed year after year and not getting relief, we can get you allergy shots that will help desensitize them,” he said.

He also said we still have a few more weeks of tree pollen filling the air.

"Probably three more weeks on the oak, hickory, pecan but right around the time that starts going down a bit, the grass pollen will come up and that lasts through May so some people are very allergic to grass pollen and that can keep them miserable,” Dr. Sitz said.

Dr. Sitza said any pollen stuck on your car or property is probably not causing you any harm, but he recommends rinsing it off to be safe.

