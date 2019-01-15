LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas officials say the number of people who have lost Medicaid coverage for not complying with a work requirement has risen to more than 18,000.

The Department of Human Services on Tuesday said more than 1,200 people were kicked off the state's Medicaid expansion for not complying with the requirement for three months. The rule requires beneficiaries to work 80 hours a month. Beneficiaries lose coverage if they don't meet the requirement for three months in a calendar year. The months reset at the end of the year.

Those kicked off the program last year can reapply starting this month.

Arkansas was the first state to enforce the requirement after the Trump administration allowed states to tie Medicaid coverage to work.

The requirement is being challenged in federal court.