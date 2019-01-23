As the Medical Marijuana Commission takes steps toward licensing the first dispensaries in the state, Commission Spokesperson Scott Hardin has released a list of the companies who have applied, and which zones they have applied for.

The following companies have paid the $15,000 licensing fee and posted the $100,000 performance bond. However, companies are limited to one dispensary, though several applied for multiple zones. Now, companies must choose the location they'd like to license.

Below is the list of each zone and the companies that have applied to dispense there.

RELATED: Medical marijuana dispensary scores approved, top 32 companies to receive licenses

RELATED: Arkansas plans to issue medical marijuana IDs within 30 days

Zone 1

Acanza Health Group (Fayetteville)

Valentine Holdings (Fayetteville)

Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center (Bentonville)

The Releaf Center (Bentonville)

Zone 2

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View)

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home)

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton)

Zone 3

THC RX, Inc. (West Memphis)

NOTE: Valentine Holdings (ranked first in Zone 3) chose to locate in Zone 1 and Grassroots OPCO (ranked second on Zone 3) chose to locate in Zone 5. This will open up two licenses in this zone (to be offered to the next applicants on the list).

Zone 4

None

NOTE: Valentine Holdings (ranked first in Zone 4) chose to locate in Zone 1 and Natural State Wellness Dispensary (ranked second on Zone 4) chose to locate in Zone 5. This will open up two licenses in this zone (to be offered to the next applicants on the list).

Zone 5

Harvest (Conway)

Grassroots OPCO (Ward)

Natural State Wellness Dispensary (Little Rock)

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood)

Zone 6

Doctor’s Orders RX (Hot Springs)

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs)

Zone 7

Pain Free RX (Pine Bluff)

Delta Cultivators (Helena)

Note: Acanza Health Group (ranked first in Zone 7) chose to locate in Zone 1 and Natural State Wellness Dispensary (ranked second in Zone 7) chose to locate in Zone 5. This will open up two licenses in this zone (to be offered to the next applicants on the list).

Zone 8

Noah’s Ark (El Dorado)

NOTE: Grassroots OPCO (ranked first in Zone 8) chose to locate in Zone 5. This will open up a license that will be offered to the next applicant on the list.