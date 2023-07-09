How reliable are expired COVID-19 at-home kits?

Pharmacists tell us you should probably be using an in-date test if you’re feeling under the weather.

ARKANSAS, USA — Lots of people may still have COVID testing kits provided free from the government in their homes. However, you might want to check the expiration date before you test.

“The issue with using them after the expiration date is that the reliability of them is going to be decreased,” said Andrew Mize, owner of Debbie’s Family Pharmacy in Rogers. “There's just not a good way to know how long after that expiration date that it may still give you an accurate result.”

As for the new kits, Mize said it’s a hit or miss with his wholesaler, because of the demand.

“We go through them pretty quickly. We've obviously had a spike in cases here lately,” said Mize. "[People will want] have a couple on hand, but also check around. Most pharmacies are trying to carry them.”

With cases on the rise amid a new variant, Mize said you should be able to use these kits to detect the virus.

“Most of the experts seem to believe they will [detect the virus.]” said Mize. “There's not a lot of change in that from previous variants, like the Omicron variant. And so the test should give you a fairly reliable result.”

Mize said if you have symptoms, test once, and receive a negative, it might be beneficial to test again.

“Just because you've got a negative test does not mean you don't have it, because there's a lot of variables that can occur between when you tested and when you were exposed,” said Mize.

