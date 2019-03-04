MILWAUKEE — A baby boy who continues to fight for his life at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is in desperate need of a partial liver transplant, CBS affiliate WDJT reports.

Marcus Albers has been given only weeks to live by doctors, his parents told WDJT.

"It's pretty critical," Marcus' mother added.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

The 4-month-old appeared fine a week and a half ago while he was playing with his older brother. Now he's in the ICU fighting for his life.

Marcus was born with Immunodeficiency 47, a rare liver disease. Doctors told the family he needs a partial liver from a living donor, and neither of his parents are able to donate.

To his parents, it's not just a liver donation. It's a future for their child.

The donor's liver can regenerate or grow back in a few months, according to the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences' website.

The donor would not be asked to cover medical costs for the donation. A GoFundMe has also been set up for Marcus' medical costs.

Are you a match?

The donor must meet the following criteria:

Have type O blood

Be under 150 pounds

Be under 50-years-old

If you are interested in being screened to see if you're a match, you can fill out the Live Liver Donation form online or email marcustransplantchw@gmail.com.

Even if you're not a match for Marcus, you could be a match for the 406 children waiting to find a liver match in the United States through the American Transplant Foundation.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.