Arkansans feeling sense of normalcy as COVID cases remain low

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has been going on for over two years now and as cases have remained low recently, many people are feeling a sense of relief at the chance to return to a normal life.

A recent poll by the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found since January, Americans are now feeling more comfortable going out without masks, resuming non-essential travel, and gathering in groups.

"People are just tired, they are burned out, they are stretched thin," Beatrice Klokpah, Wellness Expert and Licensed Therapist at Eunoia Therapy, said.

She's seen this burnout first hand throughout the pandemic.

"I think most people at this point have either had COVID or are have reached their threshold for fear of catching COVID."

While this lull in cases is good for mental health, some medical experts are worried that people are letting their guard down too much and too soon.

"The worry that if we back off too much on things, we are opening the doors wide to the virus," Dr. Robert Hopkins, Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at UAMS said.

With vaccination rates in Arkansas remaining low, Hopkins is hoping to avoid another surge.

After coming so close to normalcy, he said current COVID protocol is starting to feel like deja-vu to last summer with things becoming so relaxed.

"My recommendation would be hold on, particularly until we can get our little kids vaccinated and protected," he said.

Hopkins' advice is stay safe and cautious. Klopkah echoed that statement and wants to remind those in the state to recognized the importance of taking care of your mental health as well.