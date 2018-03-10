LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - This year an estimated 268,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer and about 41,000 of them will die because of it, according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. That's why Komen funds research to find a cure to end breast cancer and save lives.

Almost everyone you meet has been affected by breast cancer in some way, since about one in eight women develops breast cancer at some point in their life. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Susan G. Komen has multiple events planned to raise money for research.

"There's always a lot of things going on in your life and you don’t want to take your health for granted," said Becky Blair, a breast cancer survivor.

As director of finances at Windstream, Blair could have considered herself too busy for a standard health screening.

“At the age of 40 you’re supposed to get your baseline mammogram but I waited until I was 41 and that’s actually how they found out I had early stage breast cancer," she said.

That diagnosis came in 2014 and that standard mammogram potentially saved her life.

“I have no family history of breast cancer, never had any type of illness before and just didn't think it was something that would happen to me," said Blair.

They caught it early. The cancer hadn't even reached Stage 1 so she avoided chemo and in less than a year, Blair was cancer free.

“If I had not done that then I would be talking about something potentially a lot different now," said Blair.

The last time she ran in the Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure Arkansas was for others. This year will be her first run for herself. She will also be one of the survivor models in the Runway for a Cure Thursday.

The 2018 Komen Arkansas Race for the Cure is set for Sat. Nov. 3. It's already raised $26,000. The goal is $750,000.

"There’s a lack of screenings, there’s a shortage of women getting that mammogram, breast exam, and that’s something we’ve got to change," said Kenny Clark, Executive Director for Susan G. Komen Arkansas.

Arkansas holds one of the largest races in the country, but numbers have been dropping, with about 10,000 runners last year.

“We would love to get back up to 15,000 plus. The largest race ever in Arkansas was about 45,000," said Clark.

They're holding the race in November because of October scheduling conflicts including Arkansas Razorback Games. There is also a Race for a Cure in Texarkana Oct. 20.

"Because of all of the work and money raised by the Komen foundation and other organizations, people like me are able to sit here and say ‘I had this, I’ve been able to deal with it," said Blair.

Gov. Hutchinson has proclaimed this Friday ‘Go Pink’ day so people all across the state are encouraged to wear pink and display pink ribbons to support those battling breast cancer, survivors, and to remember those who lost their battle with the disease.

