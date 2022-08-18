New report looks at children's behavior and mental health

Arkansas Children's Hospital released a study that tackles major issues impacting kids in the state, with child abuse emerging as a top concern for the first time.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children's Hospital has connected with hundreds of people for an assessment that sheds light on critical issues plaguing children in the state-- all in the hopes of finding solutions.

From parents and caregivers, to stakeholders and community partners, the study utilizes focus groups to form loads of data. This gives an accurate tale of what children in the state go through.

Concerns that came to the forefront were behavioral issues and mental health issues. For the first time ever, child abuse emerged as a top concern.

"This survey is just one method that we utilize to identify how we can go about best supporting the children of Arkansas," said Sharonda Love, Partnership Director for Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The hospital is calling these studies "community health needs assessments (CNHA)," which they believe will help move the needle on child health as they uncover current disadvantages troubling the state's youth.

"We are here to make sure that children are being cared for and in order to do that, we need to know what's the priority and what those things are that children actually need to support their health care," Love said.



The CNHA is completed every three years and takes around nine months before all of the data can be gathered in order to complete the analysis. Once that's done, they have what is called "primary findings" and "secondary findings."



In terms of primary findings that've found issues in the following:

behavioral and mental health

food insecurity

immunizations

Love attributes much of these findings to the pandemic, which has had a lasting impact on the mental and behavioral health on plenty of people.



"We've definitely seen an increase in the need for mental health and mental well being. We also know that our families have been in [at home] more than they've been out and maybe not had an opportunity to go and see a doctor and get those regular childhood immunizations that children need to get on an annual basis," Love said.

As for secondary findings, there's one that has been an issue in the past, but for the first time it has risen to the top-- child abuse.



"We really need to make sure that we are able to focus on that [issue] and find how we can best support children and families," she said.



The analysis also finds disparities across the Natural State in the following areas:

Disparities in location: rural areas have less access

Disparities in health: minority children face more disadvantages

Disparities in economics

"We need to make sure that we're focusing on and providing access to those but then also economics, making sure that there's access in health care, housing, [and] food security," Love said.

The CHNA is just the first step, with the next step being implementation and making make a valuable shift in the disadvantages that youth in Arkansas youth face.

One way that Arkansas Children's Hospital has been able to implement what they learned from the CHNA is through their school nurse academy.