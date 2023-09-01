Arkansas Department of Health sees rise in COVID, drop in flu cases

Dr. Tumlison at the Arkansas Department of Health said that the new COVID subvariant has something to do with the increase in cases.

ARKANSAS, USA — Before the holidays, we saw flu cases spiking— but now, as we get further into the new year, some experts said there's been a shift.

"I'd say COVID is at the top of the list, and flu has descended. So it's some good news, bad news," said Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Dr. Tumlison said that's a big change from where we were a month ago.

"Flu numbers have declined pretty significantly. Now, four weeks in a row, they're definitely heading downhill, there's still a fairly high level, but it's no longer very high with large numbers of people getting sick," Dr. Tumlison said.

Dr. Tumlison said that hospitals have also seen less flu, but more COVID.

"Last week hospitalizations in Arkansas due to COVID were in the four hundreds, which for context is about at the same level it was this summer during the Omicron BA five surge," he explained.

He said that the new Omicron subvariant XBB 1.5 has something to do with the increase.

"It's a little more infectious," he said.

Even though it's not currently the predominant strain here in Arkansas, he added that it likely will be in the next three or four weeks.

"It currently is in the Northeast of the United States, which seems to be where it started," he said.

Over at UAMS, Dr. Rawle Seupaul said he's also seen an uptick in COVID hospital admissions.

During this seasonal time of year when lots of people have runny noses or sore throats, he said it can be hard to know if you're contagious or not— so be extra cautious.

"That doesn't necessarily mean you need to stay out of larger public settings. If you can, you should," Dr. Seupaul said. "And if you do, please wear a mask and make sure that you follow your symptoms, talk to your doctor, they can provide advice."