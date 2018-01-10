LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The state health department started giving flu shots to school-aged children on Oct. 1 as part of the plan to offer vaccinations at every school in the Little Rock School District.

They hope by hosting the clinics at schools they can get more people vaccinated.

"Definitely in an environment like this, children with a different variety of children you need to make sure you've got yourself together when it comes to the flu because the flu is very dangerous I know for sure," parent Xzavier Collier said.

Students and faculty at Chicot Primary got their flu shots today, Oct. 1. This is something early childhood coordinator Donna Hall said is important.

"Sneezing and coughing and we're still trying to train them on, you know, good health habits to keep from spreading those germs," Hall said.

She said when it comes to little hands, germs are spreading quickly.

The Little Rock School District will continue hosting flu clinics all month in conjunction with the

Arkansas Department of Health.

"To me personally it's important because, again, the flu is just rampant and we just want to combat it before it's, you know, well out of hand," Hall said.

Parents are also able to get their shot.

"Every parent, every child has the opportunity to get a flu shot at school. All 46 schools in the district have a flu clinic every year," nurse Jaime Alverson said.

Benton, Bryant, Conway and Pine Bluff School District are also holding flu clinics this month. Alverson said a healthy community starts with vaccines.

"There are a lot of people who are immune compromised or unable to get the flu shot and we will still be carriers of the flu so it is best to get your flu shot to protect everyone," Alverson said.

You can find a list of the locations here.

© 2018 KTHV