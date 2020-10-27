Arkansas Department of Health reports 1st flu death of the season

In the season's third flu report, the ADH reported the first death from the illness.

Since the end of September of this year, there have been 118 reported positive fly tests to the Arkansas Department of Health, with this week's report confirming the first death of the flu season from the illness.

The report also listed the state as having "minimal" flu-like activity.

The ADH and CDC encourage everyone to continue to practice safe hygiene skills, such as properly washing your hands, and to stay home if you are sick.

The reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state, according to the ADH.

Among flu antigen tests this season, 66% were influenza A, and 34% were influenza B.