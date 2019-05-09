LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — “Typically, we don't see many reports of the flu being in communities at this time of the year,” Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Immunizations Medical Director Jennifer Dillaha said.

But, the ADH said it may start circulating soon this year.

"We are getting some reports that flu is being diagnosed in communities in the state," Dillaha said.

They’re on the lookout for cases.

“It appears that we may have an early flu season,” Dillaha said.

We saw something similar last year, but the influx came later.

“The main part of our flu season last year was in the spring, but flu can be unpredictable,” Dillaha said.

The flu shot takes about two weeks to be effective, so the sooner you get the prick, the better.

“I think that if a person has the availability, they should go ahead and get it now,” Dillaha said.

The good news? The ADH said the shot should be more effective than it was during our last flu season.

“This year, the strains covered in the vaccine are different and we believe they will be a much better match to what will be circulating,” Dillaha said.

Mass flu shot clinics in Arkansas will start September 24, but some providers are offering them now.

In most cases, you can get your flu shot for free.