LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - While your kids are getting back-to-school ready don’t forget about vaccinations.

There are different requirements for early childhood centers, kindergarten through 12th grade and college. If your child doesn’t have the proper paperwork, they may not be allowed into school.

“Yes, yes we do. We have friends that have opted out to vaccinate their kids, and that’s their choice,” mother Abby Brown said.

Morgan Rogers answered similarly.

“I’m going to give him the vaccinations and when he becomes old enough to make his own decisions he can get them or not. That’s how I feel about it,” Rogers said.

Regardless of your stance on vaccinations, there are requirements for public and private schools in Arkansas.

Jennifer Dillaha, the ADH medical director for immunizations, shared some input.

“In Arkansas, the state board of health requires that children who attend school receive most of those vaccinations that are recommended, but not all of them,” Dillaha said.

An example of a vaccine not required is the HPV vaccine. Some required immunizations are measles, mumps and chickenpox vaccines. Dillaha said costs shouldn't be an issue when it comes to getting the shots.

“The Arkansas Department of Health doesn’t turn anyone away. If they’re not able to pay they can still have their children vaccinated,” Dillaha said.

There are also three exemptions they can apply for, and the number of applications has been increasing.

The ADH said philosophical exemptions went from 3,444 in 2015 to 3,916 in 2017, while the religious exemptions increased from 1,368 in 2015 to 1,756 in 2017.

“We have religious, philosophical and medical,” Dillaha said.

Children who are allergic to a vaccine or who have weak immune systems will be exempt. However, she said parents opting not to vaccinate children for other reasons is worrisome.

“There are some children who are too young to be vaccinated with certain vaccines and they’re vulnerable,” Dillaha said.

Don’t be afraid to ask a healthcare provider for information before the prick.

“If they have questions then they’re very welcome to contact their local health unit and speak to the nurses,” Dillaha said.

For more information, click here.

© 2018 KTHV