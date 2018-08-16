LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -The Arkansas Department of Health ordered the Spanish Rock Apartment complex in Little Rock to close its pool after a toddler drowned there Tuesday, Aug. 14, and a safety inspection revealed several violations.

The ADH inspection found the pool in violation of nine safety codes, including a broken gate lock and damage to the surrounding fence. The pool is also required to have an emergency phone on site, which it did not at the time of the inspection. There were also violations related to incorrect chlorine and PH levels in the water.

According to a Little Rock police report, a 3-year-old boy drowned in the pool Tuesday night. His mother told police she does not know how the boy got out of their apartment, or into the pool area.

The Arkansas Department of Health has ordered that the pool remain closed until all of the safety violations are corrected.

© 2018 KTHV