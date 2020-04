The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported no new flu-related deaths in the state for the week of April 5 through April 11.

A total of 118 Arkansans, including three pediatrics, have died this flu season in Arkansas.

The ADH does not release the victims' names, descriptions, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 36,000 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with 80 positive tests reported in the last week.

Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The ADH reports "Local" flu activity across the state with "Minimal" intensity, at this time.

The CDC estimates a total of 24,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 162 pediatric deaths reported this season.

Since September 29, 2019, 12 facilities, including 10 nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.

The ADH and CDC encourage everyone to continue to practice safe hygiene skills, such as properly washing your hands, and to stay home if you are sick.

