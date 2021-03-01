Arkansas gym keeping clean for those working on new year health resolution

There's always an influx of new gym-goers around the new year because of new health resolutions and goals, but COVID-19 changes the dynamic.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rock City Complete Fitness owners Phil and Lori Forrester have gotten interest in their gym online and say they might see an influx of new members.

There's always an influx of new gym-goers around the new year because of new health resolutions and goals, but COVID-19 changes the dynamic.

“I think there’s an increased emphasis on health and fitness. I mean, there’s never been a better reason to take a look at your health and fitness," said Forrester.

When people enter their gym they have to remain masked up until they get to the area or machinery they're using.

Before then, all who enter in the facility must wash their hands before entering work out areas.

Signs can be found throughout the facility directing people where to put towels.

"We followed the health department's restrictions and recommendations. So we operate everybody exercising 12-feet apart. We practice hand washing and masking,” Forrester said.

They wash about 200 towels a day and wipe down all of their equipment after each session. They spray down the floors to keep everything clean.